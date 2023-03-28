Churches, charities flood west Georgia with aid after EF-3 tornado

Two days after a powerful tornado tore through west Georgia, crews are beginning the long clean-up and recovery process.

Officials say at least 100 homes were damaged in the West Point community and at least two dozen were destroyed.

Amid the damage and destruction, the sound of chainsaws and pieces of freshly cut wood measures progress in West Point as the community wraps its head around the tornado's toll.

"It was unbelievable until I actually got up here and saw all of the damage," said Demetris Booker.

Image 1 of 23 ▼ The roads are back open as clean-up begins in West Point after an EF-3 tornado caused widespread damage (Jim Zorn/FOX 5 Atlanta).

Booker’s mom lives in the area hit by the storm. Her home was left heavily damaged, but he is told it is fixable.

Volunteer crews with Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief spent Tuesday helping clean it up.

"I can't explain how much it means to me that people are coming out and helping out," he said.

The Georgia Baptists have about 50 people working in the area. They are based in the Peach State and knew they had to come to the area to help.

"Bringing help, hope and healing, and we want to do that," said Ronnie Register with Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief. "That's a good, a good cause, and we want to do just that."

The Georgia Baptists are just one of several organizations in the West Point community helping after the EF-3 tornado tore through. The Salvation Army is giving out water and tarps. They have also fed at least 300 people since Monday.

"Anytime somebody loses something even just their car it's traumatic, and so we want to be here to support," said Cindy Puryear.

Edward Kelly lost his church in the storm. He is now using his vehicle to help out his community. It is his small way of giving back to an area devastated by this disaster.

"I think God had a plan and I think it is going to come back bigger and better, strong," he said.