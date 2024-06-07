Major Midtown street reopened after water main break repairs

article

A major roadway in Midtown Atlanta is back open nearly a week after it was shut down due to a massive water main break.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation announced around 6 a.m. on Friday that West Peachtree Street NE is now back open for traffic.

Part of the street had been closed since Saturday, June 1, while crews worked in the area to repair the water main break that left many in the city with little to no water pressure and put most of the city under a boil water advisory.

Officials say drivers can now use West Peachtree Street NE from north of 10th Street to 12th Street.

Boil water advisory over after water main repairs

The roadway reopening comes a day after the city announced the end of the boil water advisory that lasted six days for thousands of Atlanta residents.

Normal water flow and pressure were restored citywide on Wednesday, but more time was required to test for bacteria to ensure the water was safe to drink.

The first rupture took place on Friday and was repaired on Saturday. A second leak that began later on Friday wasn’t fixed until Tuesday.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that he would support a plan to spend $5 million to reimburse businesses for losses during the water outage. He also promised an assessment of the city’s infrastructure and to deploy monitors to detect leaking pipes.

The boil-water advisory never covered the whole city, and it was lifted for most affected areas on Monday. But it remained in place for Downtown and Midtown Atlanta as well as some neighborhoods to the east.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.