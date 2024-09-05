Rising West Nile virus cases in Georgia concerns health officials

article

Fulton County health officials are warning residents about the rising dangers of mosquito-borne illnesses across Georgia.

Officials with the county's Board of Health says recent data has shown a "significant rise" in reported cases of West Nile virus and other diseases spread by the flying insects across the South, leaving them concerned.

As of Sept. 3, officials say there have been six confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Georgia and more suspected cases are under investigation.

"Mosquito-borne illnesses pose a serious health risk, and we urge residents to be vigilant," said Dr. Brandon Leftwich, FCBOH Director of Environmental Health. "Implementing basic preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of transmission."

Officials say Fulton County residents should try to get rid of any standing water that mosquitoes can use to breed and install screens in windows and doors.

Residents should also use insect repellent and protective clothing as much as possible.

For more information on the illnesses, visit the Fulton County Board of Health's website.