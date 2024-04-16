Last call: Beloved West Midtown cider tasting room to close after 8 years

A staple to the West Midtown scene will lock up for the last time next month.

UrbanTree Cidery has served Atlanta for the past eight years. But after deciding not to renew their lease on Howell Mill Road, patrons will hear their last call on May 19.

"It has truly been our honor to craft amazing ciders and to share that passion with our fellow cider lovers in West Midtown since 2016," the UrbanTree Family wrote on Instagram. "In those years, we have created incredible memories and met so many amazing people that contributed to our success. We are forever grateful."

From now until the middle of May, you can still enjoy the tasting room during regular business hours. There will also be special events planned to celebrate the end of an era.

April events planned at UrbanTree Cider

May events planned at UrbanTree Cider

"While the tasting room is going away, our ciders are still being manufactured and will continue to be available at local restaurants, grocery retail and package stores," the spokesperson said.

For the next few weeks, you can even take 6-packs and growlers to go.