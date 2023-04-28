Websites for Hartsfield-Jackson, UPS possibly targeted by hackers

article

It appears that the websites for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and UPS, which is based in Sandy Springs, were targeted early Friday morning by hackers.

According to a tweet by BetterCyber, the airport's website was attacked by the hacker group "Anonymous Sudan."

UPS has acknowledged problems with their website although they have not provided an explanation or acknowledged they were victims of a cyberattack.

Anonymous Sudan is the same group of hackers that are taking responsibility for knocking out power to cities across Israel on Thursday, including Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

According to a tweet by Daily Dark Web, the group has declared "cyber war" on the United States.

In October, 14 major airports were attacked by Russian-speaking hackers, including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport. .

The cyber-attacks or Denial of Service (DoS) are designed to disrupt systems that are used by people to check flight timings and other information. A DoS attack is when a website's server is flooded with so many requests, that the website ceases to function properly.

Hackers have also been targeting healthcare providers recently, including an attack this week on Aspen Dental in Florida.

Flight and airport operations are usually not affected, and the attacks are mostly an inconvenience to passengers or others needing flight information or airport information.

It appears that the airport's website was fully functional again by 8 a.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Hartsfield-Jackson and UPS for statements about the attacks. Check back for updates.