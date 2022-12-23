Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta airport steps up its cyber security

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta airport steps up cyber security

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will deploy a monitoring service that should reduce the impact of a disruption of service. In October, Atlanta was one of several major facilities taken offline by what authorities believe as a bad actor from Russia. This week, with hundreds of thousands of travelers heading out for Christmas, a technology expert says a smooth information flow is critical.

ATLANTA - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will deploy a monitoring service that should protect its internet access.

In October, Atlanta was one of several major facilities taken offline by what authorities believe was a Russian hacker.

"We have continued to evaluate the vulnerability and the strength of our system and as we discover areas where we need to strengthen, we’ll continue to do that. And so, this is one area to strengthen in our network," said Balram Bheodari, Atlanta airport general manager.

ATLANTA AIRPORT GM OUTLINES RECENT CYBER ATTACK OF WEBSITE

This week, with hundreds of thousands of travelers heading out for Christmas, a technology expert says a smooth information flow is critical.

An airport spokesperson says they will announce when the new monitoring software will be up-and-running in the coming days.