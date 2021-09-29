Website aims to find new leads in unsolved Georgia homicides

Some cold murder cases will get a fresh look in Newnan thanks to a new police website.

On the Newnan Police Department web page, a new Unsolved Murders section lists cold cases that date back to 1997 and go all the way to June of last year.

The hope is that this web page will generate fresh leads that can help to solve these murders.

"We'll be releasing more posts on our Facebook page and try to generate more community awareness on these cases and hopefully drum up some new leads," Newnan Police Sgt. Kevin Black said.

Investigator Black says the department has recently gotten new leads in the disappearance and murder of 17-year-old Blake Chappell. The Newnan teen disappeared almost 10 years ago after attending a high school homecoming dance. His body was discovered months later. He’s been shot to death. New leads give this case new hope for being solved.

The public is encouraged to leave tips through an email address or they can leave anonymous tips through Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

Or you can always call the Newnan Police Department with information.

