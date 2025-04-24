Weather alert: Scattered showers and storms expected Thursday and beyond

The Brief Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout Thursday , especially into the afternoon and evening hours, but are mostly expected to remain below severe levels. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s , slightly cooler than Wednesday due to persistent cloud cover across the region. Rain is helping to lower pollen counts , which have dipped back into the moderate range after consistently high levels in recent days.



Rain and clouds are setting the tone for another unsettled day across metro Atlanta, with scattered showers continuing through the morning and the possibility of storms later in the day.

RELATED: Traffic alert: Multiple crashes disrupting traffic in metro Atlanta

What we know:

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, an overnight downpour affected parts of metro Atlanta, with rain drifting into Atlanta suburbs early Thursday. Although most of the region is currently dry, skies are mostly cloudy, and temperatures started in the 60s.

A larger weather system to the west is expected to remain out of reach, but scattered storms could still develop locally this afternoon. These storms may bring frequent lightning and small hail, but they are mostly expected to stay below severe levels. However, the afternoon and evening commute could be impacted by widespread rainfall.

Atlanta recorded less than an inch of rain at Hartsfield-Jackson in the past 24 hours, but totals vary significantly depending on the location, with some areas getting multiple rounds of showers.

The cloud cover is expected to be more stubborn today than yesterday, likely keeping temperatures below Wednesday’s high of 81 degrees. Forecast highs are in the upper 70s, closer to seasonal averages.

Pollen counts, meanwhile, have dipped due to the rain. Wednesday marked the first return to a moderate level in days, with a count of 42, and similar levels are expected today.

RELATED: Atlanta breathes sigh of relief as pollen count dramatically drops

What's next:

Looking ahead, Friday’s forecast mirrors today’s pattern with morning rain and scattered afternoon storms. Rain chances are expected to diminish heading into the weekend, particularly by Sunday, with slightly lower rain potential returning early next week.