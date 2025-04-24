Traffic alert: Multiple crashes disrupting traffic in metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta drivers are facing a rough start to the morning commute with two major traffic disruptions reported near Spaghetti Junction.

8:30 A.M. UPDATE | A crash is blocking the three left lanes of I-85 at Cheshire Bridge Road.

The crash on I-75 southbound near Jonesboro Road cleared around 8 a.m.

All lanes reopened on I-85 northbound near Flat Shoals Road around 8 a.m.

7 A.M. UPDATE | The first incident involved a semi-truck fire on the top-end of the perimeter. The blaze, which appears to have started around 12:30 a.m., shut down five right lanes near Buford Highway, prompting emergency response and extensive cleanup efforts. Drivers heading through the area are urged to take Interstate 85 inside the Perimeter as an alternate route to avoid delays.

Meanwhile, a separate incident on I-85 southbound in Doraville added to the chaos. A spinout crash near the interchange with I-285 caused a significant backup, with traffic jammed before Beaver Ruin Road. The crash was reported cleared around 7 a.m., but traffic remains jammed at this time.

Authorities are warning drivers to steer clear of the area and use Buford Highway as an alternate route until conditions improve.

There was also a crash on I-285 eastbound before Riverdale Road. Drivers were told they could avoid the crash by using I-20/ITP or Forest Parkway as an alternative. That crash was reported as cleared around 7 a.m.

An earlier crash in Cobb County blocked lanes on I-285 northbound at Bolton Road. That crashed has cleared, but traffic remained heavy in the area at 5:30 a.m.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities, but the situation caused extensive delays during the morning rush hour.