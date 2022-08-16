2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus

Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses.

A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.

Clarke Middle School was also impacted during the incident.

"We appreciate the efforts of the CCSD staff members who responded calmly and professionally to this situation and helped ensure the safety of our students and staff," the letter reads in part.

Administrators lifted the hold once they were able to confirm there was no longer any threat to staff or students.

The district said it is working with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on the investigation.

No injuries were reported.