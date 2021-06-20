'We got this': Hawks fans optimistic for semifinal win

It was a busy night for bars and restaurants across metro Atlanta as Hawks fans came out to see if the team will head to the finals.

Downtown business owners said the games have helped bring in revenue as many work to recover from the pandemic.

"We are in Atlanta right now. Go hawks," North Carolina Native Kelvin Murphy said.

"It’s scary. I’m just hoping for the best," Kennedy Ruzvizo.

"We got this. This is the ‘A’ we are going to always rise. That’s what we do best," Barbara Denton

"It’s a panic attack. I’m just hoping we come out with a win," Gwinneth Ruzvizo

No matter where you turned downtown Atlanta Sunday the Atlanta Hawks fans were out and eager for Game seven.

"It’s a hometown pride. I’m hoping for A win and bringing that spirit back to the ATL," Denton said.

Many say this is bringing a sense of pride back to the city.

"Just believing in Atlanta and staying true to Atlanta. I’m just hoping they can finish this game 7 with a win," Mikel Shakoor

"Without the fans or support of the fans we wouldn’t be back where we are now. It was almost torture trying to work when nobody was really coming out," Brandon Brooks said.

It’s also been a win for businesses in the area.

Brandon Brooks is the Bar Manager at the Hudson Grille Downtown.

Brooks said the games have helped pump money back into restaurants.

"We see a spike in sales. It goes up drastically. Everyone comes out to support the Hawks. They haven’t been this far in the playoffs since God knows when," Brooks said.

As many wait to see if the Hawks will head to the conference finals, there’s a sense of unity from those in the city.

"It will bring Atlanta together for sure. We haven’t had this since like 2015," Kennedy Ruzvizo

"Don’t ever estimate. Root for the underdog always," Denton said.

