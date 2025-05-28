Two Atlanta residents arrested for birthday party shooting at Covington park

article

The Brief Levester Taylor and Dy’men Henderson were arrested for a shooting at Academy Springs Park in Covington after an argument at a private event. Taylor faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and firearm possession, while Henderson is charged with aggravated assault and giving false statements. Details about the victims or their conditions have not been disclosed.



Two men from the Atlanta area have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred during a private birthday party at Academy Springs Park in Covington, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers with the Covington Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at the park on May 25 and launched an investigation into what they determined to be an aggravated assault.

According to police, Levester Taylor of Atlanta and Dy’men Henderson of Lawrenceville traveled to Covington to attend the event. During the gathering, an argument broke out between the suspects and the victims, leading to Taylor allegedly firing shots at the victims in the parking lot. The two men then left the scene and returned to the Atlanta area.

Detectives identified the suspects and took both into custody by May 28.

What's next:

Taylor faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a first offender, and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Henderson has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, and giving false statements.

What we don't know:

No further information about the victims or their conditions was released.