Gunfire erupts during birthday party Sunday at Covington park

The Brief A domestic dispute during a birthday party at Academy Springs Park led to gunfire on May 25. The gunman fired at least three shots toward the victims; two bullets struck their vehicle, but no one was injured. Covington police are still searching for the suspect and are asking the public to contact Detective Bowles with any information.



A gunman opened fire during a birthday party at a Covington park on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the gunfire stemmed from a domestic dispute.

What we know:

Officers with the Covington Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Academy Springs Park on May 25. When officers arrived, they secured the area and launched an investigation into what authorities are calling an aggravated assault.

According to the Covington Police Department, the violence began during a private event at the park when an argument broke out between a man and his child's mother. The dispute reportedly centered around the man's attendance, who he brought with him to the party. The situation escalated and moved toward the park’s playground area as the victims attempted to leave.

Police said an unidentified man then fired at least three shots in the direction of the victims. Two of the bullets struck a vehicle the victims were using as cover. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to identify the gunman.

What you can do:

The Covington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively pursuing leads. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect or their whereabouts to contact Detective Bowles at 678-625-5590.