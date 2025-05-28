Expand / Collapse search

Man, 9-year-old daughter found shot to death in car in South Georgia park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 28, 2025 8:47pm EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deaths of a man and his 9-year-old daughter found in a vehicle at Brooklet City Park.
    • Emily Grace Mayo was found dead in the backseat from an apparent gunshot wound, and her father, James Lee Mayo, was found in the front seat with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.
    • Autopsies will be conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, and the investigation is ongoing.

BROOKLET, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an inquiry into the deaths of a man and his young daughter, found inside a vehicle at a city park in Brooklet, authorities said Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers with the Brooklet Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive child locked in a car at Brooklet City Park around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the GBI.

When officers arrived, they entered the vehicle and discovered 9-year-old Emily Grace Mayo dead in the backseat from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Her father, 37-year-old James Lee Mayo, was found in the front seat with what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

A handgun was located on his lap.

What we don't know:

Both bodies will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsies.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the sole source for this article.

GeorgiaNewsCrime and Public Safety