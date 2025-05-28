Man, 9-year-old daughter found shot to death in car in South Georgia park

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deaths of a man and his 9-year-old daughter found in a vehicle at Brooklet City Park. Emily Grace Mayo was found dead in the backseat from an apparent gunshot wound, and her father, James Lee Mayo, was found in the front seat with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Autopsies will be conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, and the investigation is ongoing.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an inquiry into the deaths of a man and his young daughter, found inside a vehicle at a city park in Brooklet, authorities said Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers with the Brooklet Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive child locked in a car at Brooklet City Park around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the GBI.

When officers arrived, they entered the vehicle and discovered 9-year-old Emily Grace Mayo dead in the backseat from an apparent gunshot wound.

Her father, 37-year-old James Lee Mayo, was found in the front seat with what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A handgun was located on his lap.

What we don't know:

Both bodies will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsies.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.