Man, 9-year-old daughter found shot to death in car in South Georgia park
BROOKLET, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an inquiry into the deaths of a man and his young daughter, found inside a vehicle at a city park in Brooklet, authorities said Wednesday.
What we know:
Officers with the Brooklet Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive child locked in a car at Brooklet City Park around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the GBI.
When officers arrived, they entered the vehicle and discovered 9-year-old Emily Grace Mayo dead in the backseat from an apparent gunshot wound.
Her father, 37-year-old James Lee Mayo, was found in the front seat with what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A handgun was located on his lap.
What we don't know:
Both bodies will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsies.
What's next:
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the sole source for this article.