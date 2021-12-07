We found Santa’s reindeer … and they’re not at the North Pole

Sure, Santa’s workshop is located up at the North Pole, but that doesn’t mean his team of reindeer spends all its time there. So, where do Rudolph, Dasher, Prancer, and the rest go when they need a break from the frigid temperatures and all that snow?

We found this answer this morning at Pettit Creek Farms, a family-owned farm in Cartersville that’s home to some of the world’s most fascinating animals, including camels, lemurs, llamas and — of course — reindeer! Now through Dec. 30, the farm is hosting A Country Christmas, its annual holiday celebration which includes a drive-through lights display (which may also be enjoyed with a hayride), visits and pictures with Santa Claus and the reindeer at Santa’s Cottage, and a live animal Nativity experience and petting zoo.

In case you’ve never visited Pettit Creek Farms (or seen it featured on Good Day Atlanta in the past), the 80-acre property has been owned by the Allen family since 1945. Today, the farm is available for tours and field trips, and welcomes in the public during seasonal events including Pumpkin Fest and A Country Christmas. The farm’s animals are also available for rental, and have been used in several film and television projects.

So, ready to see the lights while waving at Santa’s reindeer? The drive-through Christmas lights display runs Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; the cost is $30 per carload (up to eight people) or $10 per person for the hayride. Santa Claus will be at the farm on Thursday through Sunday evenings, and Nativity animals will be on-display on Saturday evenings.

Pettit Creek Farms is located at 337 Cassville Road in Cartersville — click here for more information on A Country Christmas. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning with the reindeer!

