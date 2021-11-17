Atlanta Holiday Events 2021: Family events, seasonal skating rinks, performances, pop-up bars

Whether you celebrate the holiday season early or wait until after Thanksgiving, there're plenty of options for adults and families in and around Atlanta.

Holiday festivities are already beginning in mid-November. Some are returning from a pandemic hiatus.

Here are some events for families and adults happening in town and around metro Atlanta:

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra presented two shows at the Santander Arena Wednesday evening. Trans-Siberian Orchestra Photo by Harold Hoch 11/25/15 (Photo By Harold Hoch/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

3 – 5 p.m. Dec. 12, Gas South District, Duluth

The memorizing rock band makes a stop at Gas South District in Duluth during its "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" tour. The 2021 tour celebrates the band’s 25th anniversary and its first tour since the pandemic layoff in 2020.

Santa at Rhodes Hall

Saturday Nov. 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 1516 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

Kids can meet Santa in a unique in-town setting inside Atlanta’s own castle. Register online to make your family’s next Christmas card memorable.

World of Illuminations Rockin’ Christmas

Begins Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., Six Flags White Water, Marietta

White Water hosts what claims to be one of the world’s largest dynamic light shows. Drive-thru the show that tells a story with lights.

Lakeside Lights Spectacular

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 24- Jan. 5, Margaritaville, Buford

Take a nostalgic lakeside stroll through the classic light show.

Avalon on Ice

10 a.m.-10 p.m., November 23-November 27 & December 21-January 4, January 18

Suit-up with skates at this Rockafeller-inspired rink.

Holidays on the Roof

675 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Ponce City Market

Lounge in igloos or skate on the rooftop ice rink at Ponce City Market. There’s also a seasonal Holiday Social Bar.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Nov. 13, 2021 - Jan. 15, 2022, Atlanta Botanical Garden

Atlanta Botanical Garden’s popular holiday event returns. The event still features old fan favorites but added some new exhibitions to 2021, including a colorful Glowing Grove along the Flower Walk, oversized flowers leading to Ice Goddess and several lighted sculptures from the 2021 summer exhibition "SUPERnatural: Glass Art by Jason Gamrath."

Holiday Ride-on Train

Saturdays – Sundays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 14 – Jan. 3., Atlanta Botanical Garden

Kids can enjoy a ride through the Great Lawn on weekends.

Georgia Festival of Trees

Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard, Atlanta

The Georgia Festival of Trees makes for a festive holiday outing with elaborate tree displays, gift shops and seasonal treats. The event benefits Wellspring Living, which serves survivors of sex trafficking. The event is volunteer-driven and there are sponsorship opportunities available.

Christmas Atlanta Master Chorale

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta

The concert expanded to three performances for 2021 and the performance becomes a part of Atlantans’ holiday traditions.

Christmas Town 1964

Begins Nov. 13, Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts feeds your nostalgia with an exhibit that features the stars of a Christmas classic. The exhibit features Rudolph and Santa puppets from the original film production of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Light up Brookhaven

Dec. 8 from 6-9 p.m. Blackburn Park, Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta

The tree and menorah lighting event return in-person to Blackburn Park. Kids can see live reindeer, have their faces painted, hunt for hidden candy canes and meet Santa.

IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival

5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 22 to Jan. 16, Zoo Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta partners with Hanart Culture to a nighttime experience featuring about 80 animal lanterns, some as tall as 20 feet.

Miricle at the Expat

1680 S Lumpkin St, Athens

Enjoy professionally crafted cocktails surrounded by holiday décor in the Classic City.

Santa’s Pub at Publico

Nov. 26 to Jan. 1, 1104 Crescent Ave, Atlanta

Enjoy this pop-up bar with an award-winning dining experience and Christmas lights and decor.

North Pole and Ice Rink at Colony Square

Nov. 19 – Dec. 23 (rink until Jan 17), 1197 Peachtree St, Atlanta

The Grove at Colony Square transforms with a decorated igloo and a holiday speakeasy. The plaza becomes an outdoor skating rink.

"Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" at the Center for Puppetry Arts

Nov. 10, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta

After a year away, the live-action puppet version of the classic Christmas tale "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" is back. . The museum is also showing rare puppets from the original Rankin & Bass production.

Snow Island at Margaritaville

Nov. 24, 2021 - Jan. 5, 2022

7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy. Buford

Margaritaville on Lake Lanier is offering fun for people of all ages with an ice rink, carnival rides, snow, and a visit to Santa Claus at their own Santa's village. This year, the resort is also offering its new walkable Lakeside Lights Spectacular where you can walk through giant light displays filled with holiday music.

Six Flags Over Georgia's Holidays in the Park

Nov. 20, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell

Along with Six Flags Over Georgia’s usual thrilling rides, the park is getting into the holiday season with its all-new Oh What Fun! A Holiday Light Spectacular, new holiday shows, and more.

Holidays at the Fernbank Museum

Nov. 20, 2021 - Jan. 9, 2022

767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta

Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum of Natural History is offering multiple events for kids and parents all holiday season with decorated trees and cultural exhibits, a sock ice-skating rink, snow globes, and an after-dark holiday party.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Nov. 13, 2021 - Jan. 9, 2022

1000 Robert E Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain

While Stone Mountain Park’s Snow Mountain is canceled this year, the park is still doing its Stone Mountain Christmas where guests can enjoy nights full of festive music, millions of dazzling lights, shows and visits from some of their favorite holiday characters.