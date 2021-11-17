Atlanta Holiday Events 2021: Family events, seasonal skating rinks, performances, pop-up bars
Whether you celebrate the holiday season early or wait until after Thanksgiving, there're plenty of options for adults and families in and around Atlanta.
Holiday festivities are already beginning in mid-November. Some are returning from a pandemic hiatus.
Here are some events for families and adults happening in town and around metro Atlanta:
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra
3 – 5 p.m. Dec. 12, Gas South District, Duluth
The memorizing rock band makes a stop at Gas South District in Duluth during its "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" tour. The 2021 tour celebrates the band’s 25th anniversary and its first tour since the pandemic layoff in 2020.
Santa at Rhodes Hall
Saturday Nov. 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 1516 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
Kids can meet Santa in a unique in-town setting inside Atlanta’s own castle. Register online to make your family’s next Christmas card memorable.
World of Illuminations Rockin’ Christmas
Begins Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., Six Flags White Water, Marietta
White Water hosts what claims to be one of the world’s largest dynamic light shows. Drive-thru the show that tells a story with lights.
Lakeside Lights Spectacular
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 24- Jan. 5, Margaritaville, Buford
Take a nostalgic lakeside stroll through the classic light show.
Avalon on Ice
10 a.m.-10 p.m., November 23-November 27 & December 21-January 4, January 18
Suit-up with skates at this Rockafeller-inspired rink.
Holidays on the Roof
675 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Ponce City Market
Lounge in igloos or skate on the rooftop ice rink at Ponce City Market. There’s also a seasonal Holiday Social Bar.
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights
Nov. 13, 2021 - Jan. 15, 2022, Atlanta Botanical Garden
Atlanta Botanical Garden’s popular holiday event returns. The event still features old fan favorites but added some new exhibitions to 2021, including a colorful Glowing Grove along the Flower Walk, oversized flowers leading to Ice Goddess and several lighted sculptures from the 2021 summer exhibition "SUPERnatural: Glass Art by Jason Gamrath."
Holiday Ride-on Train
Saturdays – Sundays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 14 – Jan. 3., Atlanta Botanical Garden
Kids can enjoy a ride through the Great Lawn on weekends.
Georgia Festival of Trees
Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard, Atlanta
The Georgia Festival of Trees makes for a festive holiday outing with elaborate tree displays, gift shops and seasonal treats. The event benefits Wellspring Living, which serves survivors of sex trafficking. The event is volunteer-driven and there are sponsorship opportunities available.
Christmas Atlanta Master Chorale
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta
The concert expanded to three performances for 2021 and the performance becomes a part of Atlantans’ holiday traditions.
Christmas Town 1964
Begins Nov. 13, Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta
Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts feeds your nostalgia with an exhibit that features the stars of a Christmas classic. The exhibit features Rudolph and Santa puppets from the original film production of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Light up Brookhaven
Dec. 8 from 6-9 p.m. Blackburn Park, Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta
The tree and menorah lighting event return in-person to Blackburn Park. Kids can see live reindeer, have their faces painted, hunt for hidden candy canes and meet Santa.
IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival
5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 22 to Jan. 16, Zoo Atlanta
Zoo Atlanta partners with Hanart Culture to a nighttime experience featuring about 80 animal lanterns, some as tall as 20 feet.
Miricle at the Expat
1680 S Lumpkin St, Athens
Enjoy professionally crafted cocktails surrounded by holiday décor in the Classic City.
Santa’s Pub at Publico
Nov. 26 to Jan. 1, 1104 Crescent Ave, Atlanta
Enjoy this pop-up bar with an award-winning dining experience and Christmas lights and decor.
North Pole and Ice Rink at Colony Square
Nov. 19 – Dec. 23 (rink until Jan 17), 1197 Peachtree St, Atlanta
The Grove at Colony Square transforms with a decorated igloo and a holiday speakeasy. The plaza becomes an outdoor skating rink.
"Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" at the Center for Puppetry Arts
Nov. 10, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022
1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta
After a year away, the live-action puppet version of the classic Christmas tale "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" is back. . The museum is also showing rare puppets from the original Rankin & Bass production.
Snow Island at Margaritaville
Nov. 24, 2021 - Jan. 5, 2022
7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy. Buford
Margaritaville on Lake Lanier is offering fun for people of all ages with an ice rink, carnival rides, snow, and a visit to Santa Claus at their own Santa's village. This year, the resort is also offering its new walkable Lakeside Lights Spectacular where you can walk through giant light displays filled with holiday music.
Six Flags Over Georgia's Holidays in the Park
Nov. 20, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022
275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell
Along with Six Flags Over Georgia’s usual thrilling rides, the park is getting into the holiday season with its all-new Oh What Fun! A Holiday Light Spectacular, new holiday shows, and more.
Holidays at the Fernbank Museum
Nov. 20, 2021 - Jan. 9, 2022
767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta
Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum of Natural History is offering multiple events for kids and parents all holiday season with decorated trees and cultural exhibits, a sock ice-skating rink, snow globes, and an after-dark holiday party.
Stone Mountain Christmas
Nov. 13, 2021 - Jan. 9, 2022
1000 Robert E Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain
While Stone Mountain Park’s Snow Mountain is canceled this year, the park is still doing its Stone Mountain Christmas where guests can enjoy nights full of festive music, millions of dazzling lights, shows and visits from some of their favorite holiday characters.