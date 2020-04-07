Ways to preserve food during coronavirus pandemic

For the next two weeks, the White House wants everyone to stay out of the grocery aisles and pharmacies.

"The next two weeks are extraordinarily important," said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's task force coordinator. "This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe," local dietitian Safa Nooromid says start preserving what's in your fridge now.

"They barely last a few days but I have done that and they last over a week," Nooromid said as she explained her method of storing produce.

We talked with her and Margaret Schwenke, a Certified Eating Psychology Counselor and Certified Holistic Health Coach, about ways to help your perishables last a little longer.

For most fruits and vegetables, there are several ways to extend their life.

"For berries or fruit that is more perishable, take the stem off and wrap them in a paper towel and put it in a zip lock bag and refrigerator," Nooromid, of Nooromid Nutrition Consulting Group, explained.

Schwenke said you can cook your veggies.

"Cooking vegetables is a great way to go and either freezing it or a combination of storing it in the fridge and then freezing back stock of it for the next two, three weeks," she detailed.

If you don't want to cook, try blanching.

"Boil something for like one minute and then you pull it out of the boiling hot water and you dunk it in ice water, which stops the cooking process, so you're not having mushy, gross vegetables."

Afterward, the experts said you can freeze the various vegetables.

They told us fruits like oranges and apples will last longer naturally, so eat your berries first.

If you must make a store run or get groceries delivered, our experts said the focus on whole foods like broccoli, rice, carrots, and apples.

"The reason I say whole foods is that's what's going to support our immunity the very best versus high process food which is linked to more inflammation and decreases immunity in the body," Schwenke said.

As for meats like chicken, they said buy a whole chicken instead of pieces like wings or thighs.

With eggs, the experts said they usually last three to five weeks in the refrigerator but could last much longer.

"You can beat them really good and put them in the freezer bag for up to a year," Nooromid said.

If you're wondering about what to do with your bread, they said you can freeze it for about three months.

