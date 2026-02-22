Expand / Collapse search

Former Falcons receiver Rondale Moore found dead in Indiana

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 22, 2026 12:27pm EST
NFL
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 17: Rondale Moore #4 of the Arizona Cardinals runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty I

The Brief

    • NFL receiver Rondale Moore, who spent a year with the Falcons, died on Saturday.
    • Moore was found dead in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana.
    • Police believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. - NFL receiver Rondale Moore, who spent a year on the Atlanta Falcons roster, was found dead in his Indiana hometown on Saturday. He was 25 years old. 

What we know:

Police believe Moore died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in the garage of a property in New Albany.

Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin said Moore’s body will undergo an autopsy on Sunday. 

The backstory:

After a standout college career at Purdue, Moore was drafted by the Cardinals in 2021, where he put up 1,201 receiving yards and three touchdowns, plus 249 rushing yards and one score over three seasons.

Moore was traded to the Falcons in 2024, but dislocated his right knee during training camp and never played while on the team. He later signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025 but blew out his left knee in an exhibition game and spent another season on injured reserve.

Moore was visibly distraught after the injury that came against the Houston Texans while he was returning a punt. When he realized the seriousness of his injury, Moore reportedly slammed his hand on a cart so hard that the sound was audible in the stadium. 

What they're saying:

"I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death. While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply," coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement distributed by the team. "He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated, and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream, and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish."

"Can’t even begin to fathom or process this," former Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt said on social media. "There’s just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in peace, Rondale."

The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

