Gusty winds knock tree on Atlanta home with infant inside
ATLANTA - Gusty winds brought down a tree, causing it to crash into a northwest Atlanta home on Sunday while an infant was inside.
What we know:
Fire crews responded to the home on Overbrook Drive NW, where they found a tree that had crashed into the home, bringing down some utility lines.
The infant who was inside the home was evaluated on the scene and left with the family. No further medical treatment was needed.
Georgia Power responded to clear the fallen lines.
Fire crews secured the scene and assessed structural damage. No life-threatening injuries were reported.
A tree fell onto a house with an infant inside on Overbrook Drive NW on Feb. 22, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
What we don't know:
It is unclear how many people were in the home when the tree fell.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.