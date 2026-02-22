Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
3
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Butts County, Forsyth County, Floyd County, Lumpkin County, Morgan County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Clarke County, DeKalb County, Greene County, Carroll County, Banks County, Hall County, Lamar County, Heard County, Dawson County, Pike County, White County, Union County, Oconee County, Towns County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Upson County, Newton County, Jasper County, Meriwether County, Clayton County, Murray County, Rockdale County, Haralson County, Barrow County, Henry County, Troup County, Paulding County, Walton County, Spalding County, South Fulton County, Coweta County, Polk County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Madison County, Gordon County, Oglethorpe County, Cherokee County, Chattooga County, Walker County, Cobb County, Whitfield County, Jackson County, Bartow County, Fannin County, Putnam County, Pickens County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, North Fulton County, Paulding County, Barrow County, Troup County, Murray County, Douglas County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Jackson County, Dade County, Coweta County, Putnam County, Oconee County, Gwinnett County, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Clayton County, Butts County, Gilmer County, Greene County, Hall County, White County, Spalding County, Walton County, Heard County, Cobb County, Oglethorpe County, Walker County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Dawson County, Union County, Fannin County, Banks County, South Fulton County, Gordon County, Lamar County, Floyd County, Haralson County, Newton County, Rockdale County, Madison County, Bartow County, Towns County, Meriwether County, Carroll County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Pike County, Henry County, Whitfield County, Fayette County, Polk County

Gusty winds knock tree on Atlanta home with infant inside

By Jameson Moyer
Updated  February 22, 2026 1:44pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A tree fell onto a house with an infant inside on Overbrook Drive NW on Feb. 22, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Gusty winds caused a tree to fall on a home in northwest Atlanta on Sunday.
    • An infant who was inside the house when the tree fell was evaluated at the scene.
    • No life-threatening injuries were reported.

ATLANTA - Gusty winds brought down a tree, causing it to crash into a northwest Atlanta home on Sunday while an infant was inside. 

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the home on Overbrook Drive NW, where they found a tree that had crashed into the home, bringing down some utility lines.

Weather whiplash: Gusty winds, below freezing temperatures in North Georgia

The infant who was inside the home was evaluated on the scene and left with the family. No further medical treatment was needed.

Georgia Power responded to clear the fallen lines.

Fire crews secured the scene and assessed structural damage. No life-threatening injuries were reported. 

Image 1 of 4

A tree fell onto a house with an infant inside on Overbrook Drive NW on Feb. 22, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)


 

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many people were in the home when the tree fell.  

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. 

AtlantaNewsWeather