Megan Moroney announces surprise Athens concert: How to get $9 tickets

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 22, 2026 2:38pm EST
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 19: Megan Moroney poses during Spotify Presents: An Evening with Megan Moroney at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify)

Expand

The Brief

    • Megan Moroney will play a surprise concert at Akins Ford Arena in Athens on Monday.
    • The star announced she will perform all the songs from her latest album "Cloud 9."
    • The stop is part of a "9 Cities. 9 Days" tour.

ATHENS, Ga. - Country music star Megan Moroney is returning to her roots for a surprise performance at an Athens arena on Monday, showcasing hits from her latest album, "Cloud 9." 

What we know:

Moroney took to Instagram to announce her show at the Akins Ford Arena on Monday, where she will play every song from her newest record that just dropped on Feb. 20.

Fans looking to snag a seat can line up outside the box office starting at 7 a.m., with sales going live at 9 a.m.

Tickets are $9 and will benefit the Megan Moroney Foundation, which focuses on combating bullying and raising mental health awareness.

A limited number of tickets will be held back for an online sale at 1 p.m. through Moroney’s website.

Ticket purchases are non-refundable. All guests must show a valid ID that matches the name of the purchaser for online transactions.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show set to start at 8 p.m.

What they're saying:

"ATHENS! I’m coming home TOMORROW to play the entire album top to bottom & I can’t wait!!!!!!" Moroney wrote on social media. 

The backstory:

The show is part of a "9 Cities. 9 Days." tour where Moroney will perform in nine cities nationwide. 

What's next:

Following the Athens show, Moroney will continue her rapid-fire tour with stops in: 

  • Newport, Kentucky
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Scottsdale, Arizona

The Source: Information in this article comes from a social post by Megan Moroney. 

