Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines issues travel waiver after Jalisco cartel leader killed

The Brief Delta Air Lines has issued a travel waiver for flights to certain areas in Mexico following the death of a prominent drug lord. The waiver is for flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. Several airlines have either canceled or diverted flights to and from the region.



Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has issued a travel waiver for customers traveling to areas in Mexico as tensions grow in the region following the death of Jalisco cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes.

What we know:

Delta issued the travel waiver for customers traveling to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Guadalajara (GDL) on Sunday and Monday.

Those planning to travel to either area should monitor their flights for itinerary changes in the Delta app or on Delta.com.

Additionally, Air Canada, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines have all diverted or canceled flights in the region. United is also offering a travel waiver under specific restrictions.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our customers and crew always comes first, and we are closely monitoring the situation in the region," a Delta spokesperson said.

The backstory:

The Mexican army reportedly killed Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," who was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel on Sunday, according to the Mexican government.

He was wounded during a capture operation on Sunday and died while being flown to Mexico City, sparking road blocks with burning vehicles and reported attacks at the Puerto Vallarta airport, the Associated Press said.

Four other cartel members were killed on the scene, while three were seriously wounded, including El Mencho, who died from his injuries, a release from the Mexican government states. Three Mexican soldiers were also wounded during the mission.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has issued an alert for all U.S. citizens in the area to shelter in place. The warning includes Jalisco State, Tamaulipas State, areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State.

A wanted poster for Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," from the US Department of Justice.

Dig deeper:

The U.S. State Department had previously offered a $15 million reward for information that led to the arrest of El Mencho.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has been under pressure to show results against drug trafficking since U.S. President Donald Trump took office for his second term.

The Jalisco cartel is known as one of the main suppliers of cocaine to the U.S. market, maintaining a presence in all 50 states, according to the DEA.