Wayfair plans to open second large-format store in metro Atlanta

The Brief Wayfair Expands: Atlanta will host Wayfair’s second large-format store following its successful Illinois debut in 2024. Retail Strategy Shift: The company is growing its physical presence while balancing challenges in the home goods market. Financial Struggles: Despite expansion, Wayfair reported a $492 million net loss in 2024 and multiple rounds of layoffs.



Wayfair is set to open a new large-format store in Atlanta, marking the home goods retailer’s second such location after launching its first in Wilmette, Illinois, in May 2024, according to PRNewswire.com.

The Illinois store exceeded expectations, contributing to a 15% faster sales growth in the state compared to the national average in the latter half of 2024, according to Wayfair. The company hopes to see similar success in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

"The excitement around our first store in Wilmette exceeded expectations – from packed shopping carts in-store to bus tours from neighboring states," said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair. She added that the new Atlanta store will offer a broad selection of furniture for all styles and budgets while maintaining a seamless shopping experience both online and in-store.

The backstory:

Wayfair’s expansion into physical retail follows a trend among digitally native brands opening brick-and-mortar stores to meet customers where they shop. The company previously operated a small store in Natick, Massachusetts, but closed it after 18 months when the COVID-19 pandemic drove a surge in online shopping.

Since then, Wayfair has been gradually expanding its physical presence. The retailer now has 10 locations, including three AllModern stores, two Joss & Main stores, four Birch Lane locations, and one Wayfair store in Illinois.

Despite its retail growth, Wayfair has faced financial challenges. The company reported a net loss of $492 million in 2024 on $11.9 billion in revenue, an improvement from the previous year. The company also underwent multiple rounds of layoffs, including 1,650 job cuts earlier in 2024 and the recent closure of its Technology Development Center in Austin, Texas. Additionally, Wayfair shut down its German operations, affecting approximately 750 employees.

The new store will be located at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW within The District at Howell Mill, a well-established shopping center in Atlanta's thriving Upper Westside neighborhood. An opening date has not been announced.