All Decatur schools closed due to water main break on McLendon Drive

DeKalb County crews are onsite at a large water main break that collapsed part of McLendon Drive.

Officials with the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management said crews are assessing the damage, which happened on the 800 block of the road.

Video shot by a FOX 5 viewer showed gallons of dirty water pouring onto the street. Part of the sidewalk had collapsed, and a power pole had sunk into the ground.

Officials say the situation is not dangerous, but nearby residents and businesses may experience periods of low to no water pressure while crews work to repair the break.

Motorists in the area should expect delays and road closures while the work is going on.

Authorities have not shared any details about a timeline for repairs or what caused the break.

Decatur City Schools shut down for Friday

The City Schools of Decatur system has announced that all schools and offices will be closed on Friday due to the impact of the water main break.

Officials say most schools have low to no water pressure, and they are unsure about how long it will take to be restored.

"Only two schools currently have pressure, and it is expected that this pressure may also decrease due to the magnitude of the water main break," the school system wrote on its website.

Officials are asking parents to arrange for pick-up as soon as possible.

All after-school activities and athletics are also canceled.