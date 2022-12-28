Water issues hamper firefighters' efforts during blaze at Clayton County townhomes

Investigators are working to learn what started a fire at a townhouse community in Clayton County.

It happened at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road Wednesday.

While crews search for answers, residents believe low water pressure in the county delayed the battle against the flames.

"I thought I was dreaming," Morgan Barnes said.

Morgan Barnes is one of 11 families without a home after a fire ripped through a Clayton County Complex Wednesday Morning off of Riverdale Road.

"My boyfriend told me we need to get out now because the stairs were on fire. Fortunately, these apartments have an upstairs balcony and a downstairs balcony, so we went on the upstairs balcony and my neighbor told me that my porch was on fire," Barnes said.

Barnes described the frightening moments she had to escape.

"I didn’t jump but I did have to get on a ladder and climb down and I had to do it quickly because I could see the smoke coming out of the balcony door and it was getting darker," Barnes said.

"We haven’t had water since Sunday. The water came back on yesterday. Little. Just a little," Jabari Lycurgus said.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ A fire tore through the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road on Dec. 28, 2022. (FOX 5)

Residents like Jabari Lycurgus believe the barely existent water pressure made it hard for crews to knock out the fire.

"They had to let it spread for 20-30 minutes. Some water came out but that’s it," Lycurgus said. "They had no water, no pressure at all. Water came out but they didn’t have the pressure so they couldn’t douse the fire fast enough."

Low water pressure has been an issue for many metro counties.

Many fire departments say they have plans in place to help in situations like this.

"This is something that we train for," Darnell Fullum said.

DeKalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum says DeKalb County invested in extra help years ago in case it was needed.

"Trucks like the one behind me here carry 3,000 gallons of water. So, we have two trucks like this in the county," Fullum said.

In Atlanta, for example, they’ve requested help from the Georgia Mutual Aid Group for two additional Water tankers to have if needed.

Video shows mutual aid from Oconee County standing by at a house fire on Cairo Street as Atlanta Fire battled a blaze Wednesday morning.

For ways to help the family click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/house-fire-destroyed-entire-bldg