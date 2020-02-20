Watch the snowfall in north Georgia

While most of Georgia saw rain, some counties in north Georgia witnessed a change over to snow as a cold blast followed the rain in the state on Thursday.

In Ellijay, FOX 5 viewer Jessica Mann took this video of heavy, wet snowfall coming down Thursday afternoon.

Further up in the Georgia Mountains and closer to the state line, FOX 5 viewer Terri Ahern caught this sight at Rabun Gap.

Just west of Rabun Gap, FOX 5 viewer Nicole Lonano shared this video of snow falling in Hiawassee.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in place for extreme north Georgia through Friday at 1 a.m. An inch or two of snow was forecasted.

