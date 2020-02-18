Winter Weather Advisory for north Georgia with ice, snow; Flash Flood Watch for south of metro Atlanta

article

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for extreme north Georgia for the threat of 1 to 2 inches of snow and light ice accumulations.

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for just south of metro Atlanta with an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain expected with the same system. The runoff could accumulate in low-lying areas and cause streams, creeks, and rivers to quickly rise. It also could cause ponding on roadways.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for northeast and portions of north-central Georgia from 5 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.

Officials say you should plan on slippery road conditions in the morning or evening commute.

Some schools in extreme north Georgia have opted to either close Thursday or delay their school start times.

This advisory does not include metro Atlanta, where most of us will see more rain Thursday morning, ending by afternoon. There is a concern early Friday morning with freezing temperatures.

The counties affected by the advisory include Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin and White.

The biggest problem from all of this will be the rise in area streams, creeks, rivers and lakes due to the heavy rain expected. Through Thursday most areas will receive 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts. Once this is all over with Thursday night drier air will move in for Friday through Sunday with lots of sunshine for the weekend.