Watch sale setup ends in gunpoint basketball court robbery

The Brief Atlanta police seek three men who robbed a watch seller at gunpoint at an Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW basketball court. Armed robbers stole a gold domino chain, bank card, phone and keys before using the card at a nearby restaurant. Anonymous tipsters can claim a $5,000 reward through Crime Stoppers Atlanta for information leading to arrests.



Investigators are searching for three men who robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint during a scheduled watch sale at a local basketball court.

Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW robbery

What we know:

Three men threatened a seller at gunpoint after he arranged to meet them to sell a watch at a basketball court near 550 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The robbers stole the victim's car keys, a gold domino chain, a cellphone, a bank card and his Nike shoes around 5 p.m. July 9.

Investigators said the thieves ran from the area on foot but were later captured on surveillance cameras utilizing the stolen bank card at a nearby restaurant.

Atlanta police are searching for suspects caught on surveillance video nearby an armed pedestrian robbery on Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW where a watch seller was robbed of his belongings, including a gold chain and Nike shoes, on July 9, 2026. ( Expand

Gunpoint pedestrian theft investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the three suspects or provided physical descriptions beyond the shared surveillance photos and videos.

It remains unclear if the victim was targeted through a specific online marketplace or if the stolen vehicle keys were used to take his car.

Atlanta police are searching for suspects caught on surveillance video nearby an armed pedestrian robbery on Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW where a watch seller was robbed of his belongings, including a gold chain and Nike shoes, on July 9, 2026. ( Expand

Crime Stoppers cash reward

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects should submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477. Tips can also be sent online at www.stopcrimeatl.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app to remain eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.