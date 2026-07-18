Watch sale setup ends in gunpoint basketball court robbery
ATLANTA - Investigators are searching for three men who robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint during a scheduled watch sale at a local basketball court.
Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW robbery
What we know:
Three men threatened a seller at gunpoint after he arranged to meet them to sell a watch at a basketball court near 550 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
The robbers stole the victim's car keys, a gold domino chain, a cellphone, a bank card and his Nike shoes around 5 p.m. July 9.
Investigators said the thieves ran from the area on foot but were later captured on surveillance cameras utilizing the stolen bank card at a nearby restaurant.
Atlanta police are searching for suspects caught on surveillance video nearby an armed pedestrian robbery on Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW where a watch seller was robbed of his belongings, including a gold chain and Nike shoes, on July 9, 2026. (
Gunpoint pedestrian theft investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the three suspects or provided physical descriptions beyond the shared surveillance photos and videos.
It remains unclear if the victim was targeted through a specific online marketplace or if the stolen vehicle keys were used to take his car.
Atlanta police are searching for suspects caught on surveillance video nearby an armed pedestrian robbery on Atlanta Student Movement Blvd SW where a watch seller was robbed of his belongings, including a gold chain and Nike shoes, on July 9, 2026. (
Crime Stoppers cash reward
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects should submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477. Tips can also be sent online at www.stopcrimeatl.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app to remain eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit, which explained how we got it through an official media release, surveillance photos, videos and case file 261901436.