WATCH: Four cameras show conditions in Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches

Hurricane Milton is currently on track to make landfall late Wednesday evening or early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall near Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota.

Millions of Florida residents have been ordered to evacuate and tornadic supercells have begun sweeping across the Florida Peninsula. More than 2 dozen Florida counties have either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders in place.

RELATED STORIES

Hurricane Milton was classified as a Category 4 hurricane as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. The storm is on track to cut across the Florida Peninsula and head into the Atlantic Ocean later Thursday. It is expected to maintain its hurricane status as it moves across the state.

Tampa, which is home to more than 3 million people, has not had a direct hit by a major hurricane in more than 100 years. Storm surge from Milton could reach as high as 12 feet, according to the experts.