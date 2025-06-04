Brookhaven police release more details about chase, arrests

The Brief Brookhaven Police held a press conference today to provide updates on a June 3 high-speed chase that ended in Doraville and involved multiple juvenile suspects linked to a series of crimes. The chase, which began after a shooting report in DeKalb County, spanned several jurisdictions and ended with a multi-vehicle crash on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard; no injuries were reported. The juveniles face multiple charges including aggravated assault, theft of a vehicle and firearm, reckless driving, and fleeing police; a stolen weapon was also recovered.



The Brookhaven Police Department held a press conference today to provide new details about a multi-county high-speed chase that ended in a crash and the arrests of several juvenile suspects linked to a series of crimes across DeKalb County.

What we know:

Officials say the incident began around 10:35 a.m. on June 3 when DeKalb County police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on Meadowglen Village Lane. Although no injuries were reported, one apartment unit was struck by bullets.

Roughly an hour later, Brookhaven officers located a stolen black Nissan SUV believed to be connected to the shooting. When officers attempted a traffic stop near Buford Highway, the driver fled, prompting a pursuit that crossed multiple jurisdictions. The chase weaved through unincorporated DeKalb County, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, and Gwinnett County before ending in Doraville with a multi-vehicle collision on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Interstate 285.

Despite the extensive pursuit and crash, no injuries were reported. Several juveniles were taken into custody at the scene. Police believe the group had stolen a vehicle Monday night and used it in a drive-by shooting before stealing another car in Brookhaven, which was used in the chase. Officers also recovered a stolen weapon.

What they're saying:

Authorities say the suspects face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, vehicle and firearm theft, reckless driving, and fleeing police. Identifying details about the juveniles have not yet been released.

What's next:

Today’s press conference will cover a detailed timeline of the events, the status of the ongoing investigation, and give media the opportunity to ask questions. Brookhaven officials, along with representatives from DeKalb County, Dunwoody, and Doraville police departments, are expected to provide updates.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to piece together the suspects’ full connection to recent crimes in the area.