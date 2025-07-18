Two injured in southwest Atlanta shooting | What we know

Two people were found shot in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Friday evening.

What we know:

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. along Washington Street SW, just south of Ormond Street SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. She was alert and speaking with medics as she was rushed to an area hospital.

Police say a man was also found with a minor graze wound.

What we don't know:

The names and conditions of the two shooting victims were not immediately available.

It was not clear if police knew or had a suspect in custody.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.