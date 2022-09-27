NFL star surprises single mom with new home in Eatonton

article

Life is looking incredibly sweet for an Eatonton mother who not only just became a first-time homeowner, but also got the surprise of a lifetime from an NFL legend.

According to a press release from Aaron's, the furniture company, Mary Reynolds has worked tirelessly as a custodian in the Putnam County school district for the last 16 years. Up until now, she has been living in a small apartment with her daughter who has limited mobility.

Habitat Humanity Putnam was the first company to recognize Reynolds. They sponsored the building of a new house so that she could start a mortgage at an affordable price for her.

However, what Reynolds didn't know was that the non-profit also partnered with Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC). Together, they planned to give her some extra support on her journey.

Reynolds and her daughter Britanica thought they were coming to see their brand new, empty house on Tuesday morning.

She had no idea that retired Atlanta Falcon Warrick Dunn would be standing in her driveway with an even bigger surprise.

(Credit: Aaron's) (Supplied)

Dunn hand-delivered a $5,000 check as a down-payment on the home from Habitat Humanity Putnam and WDC.

Aaron's piled on and gifted the mother and daughter $10,000 worth of furniture.

"It was beyond what I ever could have imagined," said Reynolds.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Aaron's) From: Supplied

The new home was specially built and fully furnished to be accessible for Britanica.

Dunn said he started his foundation in 1997 specifically to help single parents and first-time homeowners. His goal was to make sure they wouldn't go back into debt as soon as they moved in.

"You hand the keys over, and it's a life-changing moment," Dunn said. "When a family pulls up, and they're just emotional, and they're crying, that says a lot about the impact this program has."

(Credit: Aaron's) (Supplied)

Mary and her daughter shed tears several times throughout their tour.

"I am just so grateful and so blessed to have this home. I am," said Reynolds.