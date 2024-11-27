Warrick Dunn surprises 2 Clayton County mothers with new homes

Atlanta Falcons legend Warrick Dunn brought joy and stability to two single mothers in Clayton County on Tuesday, making them homeowners just in time for the holiday season.

The women were surprised with new homes through a partnership with Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity. Adding to the excitement, each family received $10,000 worth of furniture from Aaron's to help make their houses feel like home.

Dunn's generosity didn’t stop there. Through Warrick Dunn Charities, both mothers were also gifted $5,000 each to support their new beginnings.

These efforts mark the 233rd and 234th home surprises facilitated by Warrick Dunn Charities across the country, showcasing Dunn's ongoing commitment to empowering families and changing lives.