Warrant lists furniture allegedly stolen by former RHO star Mia Thornton

Former Real Housewives of the Potomac star Mia Nicole Fields-Thornton, 40, was arrested in Atlanta this week, accused of stealing more than $11,000 worth of furniture from a furnished luxury condo she recently vacated, according to an arrest warrant and police sources.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Mia Thornton arrested in Atlanta

Mia Thornton attends Disney's Freakier Friday at Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles on August 01, 2025 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

What we know:

Fields-Thornton, who moved to Atlanta earlier this year, was taken into custody Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and booked into the Fulton County Jail. Body camera video obtained by FOX 5 shows officers escorting her through the airport before the arrest.

The felony warrant, obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta's Tyler Fingert, accuses Fields-Thornton and co-tenant Jared McGriff of removing high-value furnishings from a condo they rented in the 700 block of West Marietta Street NW, Unit 1805. According to the affidavit, the unit was rented fully furnished, and the lease agreement required all furniture to remain in place.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the pair allegedly moved out in the middle of the night on Oct. 28 without notice and took numerous items with them, including a TV, a dining room table, seven dining room chairs, two accent tables, a sectional couch, a floor lamp, two patio chairs and patio table, and even a fireplace remote. Property management provided police with purchase receipts, move-in photographs, and documentation showing the total value of the missing items was $11,022.15.

The condo owner, who lives overseas, learned what happened through a property manager and filed a police report on Nov. 6, stating the tenants removed the furniture without permission. After reviewing the evidence, Atlanta Police Investigator Mark Taylor swore out the felony Theft by Taking warrant.

Fields-Thornton is charged under Georgia’s Theft by Taking statute, a felony when the value exceeds $1,500. Police have not confirmed whether McGriff will also face charges. She is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday morning in Fulton County.

According to a listing on Apartments.com, the 2,000-square-foot unit with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths rented for approximately $7,000 per month.

Background: Who is Mia Fields-Thornton?

The backstory:

Fields-Thornton appeared in four seasons of The Real Housewives of the Potomac before announcing in April that she was leaving the show and relocating to Atlanta. In a social media post, she told followers her "next chapter" included new opportunities and business ventures.

Her Instagram bio lists her as the founder of The House of Miamor, a company she says helps women build and own businesses.

FOX 5 has reached out to Fields-Thornton for comment but has not yet received a response.