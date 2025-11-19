RHOA star Porsha Williams describes Delta flight altercation to police

The Brief Body camera footage shows police responding to Porsha Williams’ altercation on a Delta flight. Williams and witnesses say another passenger was the aggressor. The FBI is investigating; no charges have been filed.



Newly released body camera footage provides fresh insight into an altercation involving Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams aboard a Delta Air Lines flight on Sunday.

What they're saying:

The footage captures the moments police responded to the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport following the plane’s arrival.

Witnesses and Williams said the confrontation began with another passenger before the flight departed Las Vegas. According to Williams, the dispute started when the other woman commented on the volume of her phone.

"So you gonna make me listen to that the whole flight?" the woman allegedly said to Williams.

Williams replied, "Do you want to?" The woman said she didn’t, prompting Williams to respond that she could have asked more politely. Williams told police the woman then called her a derogatory name.

Witnesses who spoke with officers backed up Williams’ account, saying the other woman was the aggressor and that Williams did nothing wrong. Williams told police the woman struck her and showed officers photos from the flight that appeared to show the woman being restrained by others.

Williams also said the woman dropped her phone during the dispute and then falsely accused her of physical assault. She added that a flight attendant initially reprimanded her but later made the other woman change seats.

The other side:

The woman accusing Williams of assault gave officers a very different story. She questioned why police spoke to Williams first and objected to discussing the incident in public. She claimed the confrontation happened during takeoff and that she was "afraid for her life."

According to her version, Williams’ phone was loud, and when she asked her to turn it down, Williams waved her hands in her face and called her "crazy." The woman said she tried to record the exchange, and that’s when Williams allegedly hit her.

What we don't know:

The Atlanta Police Department did not specify when the altercation occurred, so FOX 5 cannot definitively confirm the date.

The FBI is investigating the incident. As of the latest update, no charges have been filed.