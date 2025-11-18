RHOA star Porsha Williams involved in Delta flight incident
article
ATLANTA - Reality TV star Porsha Williams was met by a police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday after arriving on a flight from Las Vegas, according to TMZ.
What they're saying:
A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines confirmed that two customers on the flight were spoken to by the crew, but said the flight "continued without issue."
The FBI said it is aware of the incident allegedly involving Williams, though it remains unclear whether any charges will be filed.
Williams was in Las Vegas to attend BravoCon with cast mates from "Real Housewives of Atlanta."