RHOA star Porsha Williams involved in Delta flight incident

The Brief Porsha Williams was met by police at Atlanta’s airport after a flight from Las Vegas. Delta says two passengers were spoken to by the crew and the flight continued without problems. The FBI is aware of the incident but has not said whether charges will be filed.



Reality TV star Porsha Williams was met by a police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday after arriving on a flight from Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines confirmed that two customers on the flight were spoken to by the crew, but said the flight "continued without issue."

The FBI said it is aware of the incident allegedly involving Williams, though it remains unclear whether any charges will be filed.

Williams was in Las Vegas to attend BravoCon with cast mates from "Real Housewives of Atlanta."