Warner Robins woman sentenced to life for deadly gas station shooting

A 24-year-old Warner Robins woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for the murder of a man and the shooting of two other people at a Houston County gas station.

Surayah Guyana Johnson pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the Superior Court of Houston County, three days before her jury trial was set to start.

Johnson was charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on June 27, 2022, court records showed.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during an argument at the gas pumps at a 7-Star food mart on the 600 block of North Davis Drive.

Officials say Johnson shot Jamal Colson, then fired into a crowd of people running away from the scene, hitting two other victims in the elbow and lower leg. The Warner Robins women then shot Johnson's body multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Warner Robins police arrested Johnson shortly after the shooting.

After pleading guilty, Chief Superior Court Judge Edward D. Lukemire sentenced Johnson to live in the state penitentiary on the murder charge and two 20-year sentences to run concurrently.