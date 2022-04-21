16-year-old Warner Robins boy charged in father's deadly shooting

article

A 16-year-old boy is behind bars after police charged him with murdering his father and shooting a woman at a Warner Robins home.

Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department tell FOX 5 at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, they were called to the 200 block of Virginia Drive after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive the shooting.

According to investigators, the shooting began with a domestic violence incident and physical fight between an 18-year-old woman and the 35-year-old man.

During the fight, police say the man's son pulled out a gun and fired multiple times - hitting both the man and the woman.

The 18-year-old was treated at a Macon hospital and has since been released.

The 16-year-old suspect, whose name will not be released due to laws involving juveniles, is charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The boy is now being transported to a regional youth detention facility.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.