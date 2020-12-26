Warming up this week, but rain, chance of flurries possible on New Year's Eve

Things will be warming up to more seasonal temperatures the next few days before another front moves through with a cold blast of air and a chance for some wintry precipitation again in extreme north Georgia on New Year's Eve.

Those who woke up early on Saturday will know it was even colder than Christmas morning. But the good news is there is a "warming trend" on the way. The afternoon temperatures should be about 10 degrees warmer than Friday’s high of 35.

Saturday and Sunday will see sunny skies, but clouds will roll back in on Monday. Tuesday, the sun should peek out a bit, but the good news is things will heat up a bit more for the next few days with highs in the 50s.

Dec. 26, 2020

The chance of rain returns on Wednesday with a 30 percent during the day and 70 percent that evening.

New Year’s Eve could rival Christmas Eve in terms of rain with about a 75 percent chance of showers. Some of those showers could turn into a wintry mix or even flurries in extreme north Georgia as temperatures drop again.

Rain totals could be between an inch and an inch and a half with some spots even seeing more rainfall.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be watching the timing of that system over the next few days.

Right now, New Year’s Day looks to be sunny with a high near 48 degrees. But again, that all could change.

