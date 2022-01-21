Wanted Atlanta man caught after police chase in Peachtree City

article

A chase involving a DUI suspect ended safely thanks to the quick thinking of a Peachtree City police officer Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Peachtree City officers were trying to get in contact with a wanted suspect at the Pit Stop on Highway 74.

Instead of stopping, police say 20-year-old Atlanta resident Jordon Johnson fled in his car and sped off.

The chase ended when a Peachtree City officer used a PIT maneuver, turning Johnson's car and allowing officers to take him into custody.

"The quick and skillful resolution by one of our well-trained officers thankfully ended this dangerous driver’s ongoing refusal to accept accountability for endangering the public," the Peachtree City Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Officials say Johnson had active warrants out for his arrest for DUI, driving without a license, and felony fleeing or attempting to elude police out of Coweta County, a probation violation in Henry County, and two warrants for failure to appear on a DUI charge and failure to appear on a driving without a license charge in Maryland.

Johnson is now booked in the Fayette County Jail charged with felony fleeing, driving with a suspended license, and other charges.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE