Walton County residents to rally against tax hike tonight
article
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Walton County residents are preparing to rally once again Tuesday night in opposition to a recently approved property tax increase.
What we know:
The grassroots group Walton in Action is organizing the protest, urging county leaders to roll back the 19.55% millage rate hike. Members argue the increase places too heavy a burden on taxpayers.
County officials have defended the decision, saying the additional revenue is needed to fund critical projects, including a new public safety center and a new jail.
The rally is expected to draw residents from across the county.
PREVIOUS STORIES