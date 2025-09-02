Walton County residents to rally against tax hike tonight

article

The Brief Walton County residents plan rally against tax hike tonight. Group demands rollback of 19.55% property tax increase. Officials say funds needed for new jail, safety center.



Walton County residents are preparing to rally once again Tuesday night in opposition to a recently approved property tax increase.

What we know:

The grassroots group Walton in Action is organizing the protest, urging county leaders to roll back the 19.55% millage rate hike. Members argue the increase places too heavy a burden on taxpayers.

County officials have defended the decision, saying the additional revenue is needed to fund critical projects, including a new public safety center and a new jail.

The rally is expected to draw residents from across the county.

