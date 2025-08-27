Expand / Collapse search

Petition delivered as Walton leaders defend property tax increase

Some Walton County residents want county commissioners to roll back a recent property tax millage rate increase. The Walton In Action group gathered at the courthouse on Tuesday to deliver a petition with hundreds of signatures.

The Brief

    • Walton County residents delivered petitions opposing a 19.55% property tax millage rate increase.
    • County leaders say the hike is needed to fund a new public safety center and jail, calling the current facility outdated.
    • Commissioners also approved a $1 million decrease in the school tax, which officials say will offset the impact.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some Walton County residents are calling on commissioners to roll back a recent property tax millage rate increase, saying it places too heavy a burden on homeowners.

PREVIOUS STORY: Walton County residents rally against 19.55% property tax hike

What we know:

Members of the "Walton In Action" group gathered at the county courthouse Tuesday, delivering hundreds of petition sheets with thousands of signatures in opposition to the hike. Earlier this month, commissioners voted to raise the millage rate by 19.55%.

Walton County homeowners are facing a 19.55% property tax increase, prompting protests from residents who fear being forced out of their homes.

What they're saying:

County leaders argue the increase is necessary to fund a new public safety center and a new jail. The current jail is reportedly outdated and unsafe.

But others worry the tax hike will have long-lasting effects on working families. "This tax increase is going to cause my house mortgage to go up again, and I’m on a fixed income … so yes, this will affect my family greatly," one resident said.

Commissioners also approved a $1 million decrease in the school tax, which county officials say should help offset the impact of the millage rate increase.

The Source

  Information for above story gathered by FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist. Other details previously reported by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

