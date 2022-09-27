Walt Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World theme parks in the Orlando, Florida area will close for two days due to Hurricane Ian.

The following Walt Disney World theme parks and water parks will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and on Thursday, Sept. 29:

Magic Kingdom Park

EPCOT

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.)

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf

Fantasia Gardens

Fairways Miniature Golf

Additionally, Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and park officials anticipate Disney Springs will be also closed on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations.

Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled Sept. 28-30 in light of the temporary closure of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area, or for a guest's area of residence, within seven days of the scheduled arrival date, guests may call in advance to reschedule or cancel a Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort Hotel Package and most room-only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancelation or change fees imposed by Disney.

FOX 35 Orlando contributed to this report.