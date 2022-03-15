Walmart to open tech hub in Atlanta, hiring about 140 new full-time employees

article

Walmart said it plans to hire more than 5,000 new associated worldwide as it seeks to open new tech hubs in Atlanta and Toronto.

Walmart Global Tech is the company’s largest growing team with more than 20,000 employees.

The retail giant said Atlanta was chosen due to its centralized location and the city already being a huge hub. Corporate officials said the hope to draw on the strengthens to the city’s cybersecurity industry specializing in software engineering, AI, machine learning and data science.

Walmart pointed to the area’s universities producing the highest growth of tech graduates in the US.

About 140 new full-time associated will be added in Georgia including data scientists and software engineers, but the company will be seeking to expand.

The team will be tasked with helping to fix the recent supply chain issues.

Other Walmart tech hubs in the US include Austin, Bentonville, Carlsbad, Charlotte, Dallas, Portland, Seattle, and Reston, Virginia.

The new positions are posted on its website

