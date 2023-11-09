Waffle House workers rally at corporate office in Norcross, demanding $25 per hour, security at night

Image 1 of 3 ▼

On. Nov. 8, Waffle House workers from Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina gathered outside the company's corporate office in Norcross, staging a rally that underscores their demand for improved working conditions, according to a press release. The rally follows the release of a worker-initiated petition, opened to the public on Sept. 28, which has garnered over 13,000 signatures from both workers and community members.

The primary concerns voiced in the petition include the call for safety measures at work, fair wages, and an end to what workers perceive as unjust wage deductions. Waffle House employees, supported by members of the Union of Southern Service Workers (USSW), hand-delivered physical copies of the petition to the corporate office, symbolizing their collective plea for change.

The urgency of their cause is accentuated by ongoing discussions among Waffle House workers about safety concerns, particularly those faced during natural disasters like hurricanes, as highlighted by workers in Atlanta. The rally saw the participation of USSW members, who have been actively organizing Waffle House workers in Columbia, South Carolina, and Atlanta.

DEMANDS ON WAFFLE HOUSE

Various workers shared their experiences during the rally, emphasizing the need for fair compensation and safer working conditions. Trevon Afflalo, a cook with several years of service in Georgia, expressed frustration about the lack of communication with management regarding job-related issues and the absence of security during overnight shifts.

Cindy Smith, a Waffle House server with 29 years of experience, shared her perspective on the challenges faced by workers, highlighting her meager earnings and the impact on her well-being. Smith claims she only makes $2.92 per hour plus tips.

Workers have drafted a set of demands, focusing on safety, an end to paycheck deductions, and a fair minimum wage of $25 per hour for all employees, including cooks and servers.

Kenya Alexander, a cook in Durham, North Carolina, expressed frustration with what she perceives as Waffle House's indifference to workers' concerns, citing mandatory holiday work and a lack of responsiveness from management. The workers aim to bring attention to their cause, hoping for positive changes within the company.