Voting in Fulton County? Everything to know before you head to the polls

Fulton County voters will head to the polls Nov. 4 to decide a long list of municipal races and local ballot questions spread across more than a dozen cities.

What we know:

Mayoral contests appear on ballots in Alpharetta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Palmetto, Roswell, Sandy Springs, South Fulton, and Union City.

Voters in several cities will also weigh special referendums. Johns Creek is asking for approval of up to $40 million in bonds to build a performing arts center. Hapeville and East Point are each seeking support for a one-percent sales tax to fund water and sewer projects. College Park voters will decide whether to remove an income cap from its senior and disabled homestead tax exemption.

Two countywide questions propose new homestead exemptions on school district property taxes for older residents, one offering a 50-percent exemption for homeowners 70 and older, and another offering 25 percent for those 65 and older.

Dig deeper:

Here is the composite sample ballot for Fulton County:

OTHER IMPORTANT RACE FOR FULTON COUNTY:

Timeline:

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What you can do:

Check your polling place and your specific sample ballot at the state’s My Georgia Voter Page.