Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address park's Confederate symbols

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association could vote Monday on proposals that suggest how to change some of Stone Mountain Park's Confederate symbols.

The vote is set against a backdrop of monuments to the Confederacy coming down in Georgia and across the U.S., sparked by calls to reckon with American society's racial inequities and injustices.

Proposals to make changes to Stone Mountain Park were discussed in April.

Some of the changes include creating a new museum exhibit that tells the story of the mountain carving, acknowledging the Ku Klux Klan activity that took place, changing the Confederate horseman logo of the park, and renaming some streets, lakes and trails.

The park is also facing declining revenue.

"Economically, we cannot stay where we are. Change is inevitable. We can either take charge of it or we can wave a white flag," said Bill Stephens, Stone Mountain Memorial Association C.E.O.

Over the years, the park has been the site of white supremacist protests and counter-protests.

The park 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta is a popular hiking and tourist destination but is replete with Confederate imagery, including a colossal sculpture of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson on the mountain’s northern face. It is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted.

