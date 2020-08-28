Volunteers get out for voter registration caravan

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way voter registration drives are happening.

Volunteers who usually go door-to-door to get people to register to vote have found new ways to still get their message out while staying safe.

As thousands took to Washington D.C. for the March on Washington and others marched in the streets of Atlanta about a dozen people took to their cars to support the march in a different way.

The goal was to help register people to vote by the October 5 deadline.

“If you love this country then you will exercise your right to vote,” Imara Canady said.

Imara Canaday works with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation who partnered with Black Voters Matters for a caravan voter registration drive.

As with everything else COVID-19 has thrown a big wrench in this year’s plans.

“We are doing a lot of phone banking. We are doing a lot of lit drops. We aren’t doing as many face-to-face conversations at the doors but we are placing literature on the doors,” Wanda Mosley said.

Mosley works with Black Voters Matters.

This year volunteers took to their cars and went behind the wheel to spread knowledge of voter registration.

“We want to make sure we are giving people plenty of time to get registered. People have time to get their applications processed. People can get their precinct card to know where to go. Make a plan. If they want to vote early or vote by mail or vote in person on election day,” Mosley said.

There’s a QR Code placed on each sign for those interested. To make it easy, those wanting to register can take a picture of a code and a link will pop up taking you to an online form to fill out electronically.

“If we want to continue to have change in our communities then the first part of change is to go to the polls and to vote,” Canady said.

There are other similar car caravans happening around the state. There were two the previous week in Warner Robbins and another in Americus. Several are planned in Savannah, Augusta, and Valdosta.