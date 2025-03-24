Viral Georgia sorority girl with glamor mug shot arrested again

article

The Brief Lily Stewart, a University of Georgia sophomore, was arrested for the second time in a month. Her latest arrest involved charges of loitering/prowling and obstructing a law enforcement officer, both misdemeanors. Stewart was released from jail Sunday after posting a $4,600 bond. Her first arrest occurred on March 8 for speeding, with two separate incidents of exceeding speed limits. Stewart's first mug shot went viral. She's spoken to multiple publications about the incident since.



For the second time in just a matter of weeks, a University of Georgia sophomore has a new mug shot.

What we know:

Lily Stewart, a sophomore Alpha Chi Omega sorority girl from UGA, was arrested for the second time this month over the weekend.

Stewart was taken into custody by UGA police and booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to jail records, she was picked up for loitering/prowling and obstructing a law enforcement officer. Both are misdemeanors.

Stewart posted her $4,600 bond and was released from jail before 11 a.m.

Dig deeper:

This wasn't Stewart's first time behind bars. She was first arrested on March 8 for speeding "in excess of maximum limits." The Georgia State Police said she was caught going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone. She was issued a citation.

Just minutes later, GSP said she was pulled over again, this time going 84 mph.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Stewart claimed she was on her way to a frat party at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville.

Stewart's smiling mug shot instantly went viral, receiving a mixed bag of comments like "got clocked speeding through my mind" and "let's not romanticize this."

What we don't know:

