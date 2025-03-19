Ex-UGA wide receiver Rara Thomas takes plea deal in family violence case

article

The Brief Former University of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas has reached a plea deal in his 2024 child cruelty and family violence case. Following his arrest in July, the University of Georgia Bulldogs released Thomas from the team. Thomas entered an Alford plea to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, allowing him to maintain his innocence and removing the more serious felony charges.



Former University of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas has been sentenced to probation after reaching a plea deal over his 2024 arrest in Athens.

Thomas was arrested in July on charges of second-degree cruelty to children and family violence battery. Those charges have been dismissed as part of the plea deal.

The backstory:

Thomas transferred to UGA from Mississippi State in 2022.

In 2024, officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Thomas and charged him with three counts of second-degree cruelty to children and three counts of family violence battery. He was later released on bail.

Officials have not shared details about what led to Thomas's arrest.

Rara Thomas (Clarke County Sheriff's Office)

Thomas was indefinitely suspended from the Georgia Bulldogs following the arrest and then released from the team days later.

"We wish him nothing but the best moving forward," head coach Kirby Smart said after announcing the news.

This was Thomas's second arrest during his time at the University of Georgia. In January 2023, he was charged with false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery. Those charges were dropped on March 7 after he completed a pre-trial diversion program, according to court records.

What we know:

According to an update by Thomas' attorneys, the former wide receiver entered an Alford plea to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Monday.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain his or her innocence but recognizes that it's in their best interest to plead guilty.

As part of the plea deal, the felony charges were dismissed.

A judge sentenced Thomas to 24 months of probation under Georgia's First Offenders Act.

What they're saying:

"I am happy that we were able to obtain this very favorable result for RaRa and look forward to seeing the great things Mr. Thomas does personally and professionally in the future," attorney Kim Stephens said in a statement. "Mr. Thomas can't wait to get back on the field doing what he loves."