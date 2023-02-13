Man arrested for deadly shooting at Vinings apartment

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for murder after police say they found him with the victim in a Vinings’ apartment on Friday.

Deandra Benson-Perryman was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Cobb County Police say just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called out to an apartment at the Reverie on Cumberland located long Allegretto Circle. Police say they found 31-year-old Timothy Bennett, who had been shot several times.

Bennett was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

Benson-Perryman was booked into the Cobb County Jail. He was being held there Monday without bond.